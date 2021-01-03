UrduPoint.com
Ashrafi Condemns Assassination Of Coalmine Workers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Ashrafi condemns assassination of coalmine workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday condemned killings of 11 mineworkers in Mach (Balochistan).

Talking to media here on Sunday, Ashrafi said that armed forces and people of Pakistan have rendered enormous sacrifices to defeat terrorists.

Ashrafi said the Indian secret agency with assistance of extremist and terrorist organisations was trying to destabilize the country. The world leadership should take notice on these terrorists actions inside Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said Karak Hindu temple attack was designed to malign Pakistan and islam adding that all the elements involved in Karak temple attack have been arrested and instructions have been issued for reconstruction of Hindu temple in Karak in consultation with Hindu Community.

To mould Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Medina, justice, accountability and fulfilment of rights of people are key pillars and each and every section of the society should be purged from corruption and corrupt elements.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that seminaries and mosques were serving the people to their best and no one is going to clip freedom of seminaries and mosques.

Responding to another question, he said that formation of Interfaith Harmony Councils was underway at Central and provincial level.

