Ashrafi condemns attempted thrashing of headmaster; assures impartial investigations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday condemned the attempted thrashing of a minority community school headmaster in Layyah and assured conducting impartial investigations of the incident.

In a tweet, he assured making public the outcome of investigations.

He said the headmaster was safe and the culprits have been arrested.

He appreciated the Muslim teachers, who protected the headmaster from attackers by risking their lives.

He said the state of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan must work together to fight against those trying to pollute innocent minds.

Pakistan has a law for protection of 'Namoos-e-Risalat' and for the belief in the finality of prophethood.

Those who take the law into their own hands are in fact attacking the law of 'Namoos-e-Risalat' and belief in the Finality of prophethood.