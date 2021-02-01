UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashrafi Condemns Attempted Thrashing Of Headmaster; Assures Impartial Investigations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:12 PM

Ashrafi condemns attempted thrashing of headmaster; assures impartial investigations

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday condemned the attempted thrashing of a minority community school headmaster in Layyah and assured conducting impartial investigations of the incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday condemned the attempted thrashing of a minority community school headmaster in Layyah and assured conducting impartial investigations of the incident.

In a tweet, he assured making public the outcome of investigations.

He said the headmaster was safe and the culprits have been arrested.

He appreciated the Muslim teachers, who protected the headmaster from attackers by risking their lives.

He said the state of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan must work together to fight against those trying to pollute innocent minds.

Pakistan has a law for protection of 'Namoos-e-Risalat' and for the belief in the finality of prophethood.

Those who take the law into their own hands are in fact attacking the law of 'Namoos-e-Risalat' and belief in the Finality of prophethood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Minority Middle East Muslim From

Recent Stories

Biden Postpones Foreign Policy Speech Over Incleme ..

30 seconds ago

More budget to be earmarked for newly set up unive ..

31 seconds ago

Tajik mosques reopen as government claims coronavi ..

33 seconds ago

Seven Spanish Care Facility Residents Die After Re ..

35 seconds ago

CPO introduces 3 new units in all police stations

4 minutes ago

DG Khan Chamber's President calls on Chief Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.