Ashrafi condemns firing incident on Father, Assistant Father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday condemned the sad incident of firing on Father Patrick and assistant Father William Siraj by unknown persons.

In this tragic incident, Assistant of Father William Siraj lost his life, said a press release issued here.

Expressing condolences with Bishop Church of Peshawar and Chairman Church of Pakistan, he assured his all-out support. Ashrafi said at this gruesome occasion, he was standing by Christian community.