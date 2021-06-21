Ashrafi condemns Houthi rebels' persistent attacks on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has vehemently condemned the persistent attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels.

In a tweet, he said drone strikes on Saudi cities and targeting of civilians is a serious violation of international law.The Houthi rebels pose a serious threat to the security of the region and are devoid of Islamic teachings.

The Pakistani government and the people cannot compromise on the integrity of Saudi Arabia and the protection of the holy sites.

"We stand by Saudi Arabia for the integrity and protection of the Holy Land," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the sentiments of the Pakistani nation by announcing that he will not give bases to the United States.

The Prime Minister's clear stance on the situation in Afghanistan is clarifying the future of the region.