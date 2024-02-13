Ashrafi Condemns India's Role In Israeli Attacks Against Palestinians
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 08:21 PM
Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday accused India of complicity in the violence against Palestinians
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday accused India of complicity in the violence against Palestinians.
Addressing a press conference, he said according to reports, Israel was utilizing Indian-made drones to perpetrate attacks on the innocent people of Rafah, a claim that has stirred international concern.
Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) condemned the alleged collusion between India and Israel, stating that while India continued to oppress Kashmiris, it was also practically involved in the bloodshed of Palestinian civilians.
He pointed fingers at Adani-Elbit, suggesting that the conglomerate was facilitating the provision of drones to the Israeli government, thus exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.
The recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) special summit convened to address the Palestine issue resulted in a decision to exert pressure on countries supplying weapons to Israel. Ashrafi called upon Muslim nations to sever financial and economic ties with such countries if they fail to adhere to the OIC's directives.
He urged for a boycott of Indian products, similar to the ongoing boycott of Israeli goods, in response to India's alleged complicity in the attacks on Palestinians.
Expressing grave concern, Ashrafi warned of dire consequences if Rafah continued to be targeted, emphasizing the potential ripple effects on neighboring Muslim nations. He cautioned that Israel and India were maneuvering to escalate tensions and push countries towards the brink of a global conflict.
Ashrafi commended the peaceful conduct of the general elections held on February 8, which saw the selection of representatives for both the National and Provincial Assemblies nationwide. He attributed this success to the Pakistan Army, national security institutions, and law enforcement agencies, acknowledging their pivotal role in ensuring a conducive atmosphere and thwarting the malicious intentions of anti-state elements.
Emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive reconciliation policy, Ashrafi stressed the importance of all stakeholders coming together to devise a unified mechanism to address financial, economic, foreign, and internal issues, thereby steering the nation towards progress and prosperity. He called for unity among religious and political leaders to thwart attempts aimed at dividing the nation, particularly its youth.
Dispelling any doubts, Ashrafi asserted Pakistan's resilience as a nation and the strength of its armed forces, reassuring that no harm could befall its federating units. Addressing concerns regarding election results, he reiterated the independence and statutory authority of the Election Commission of Pakistan, emphasizing its constitutional duty to impartially address grievances.
He emphasized that the elections constituted an internal affair of Pakistan, stressing that external entities should refrain from interference or concern regarding the process.
Keeping in view the future prospects, Ashrafi announced that the PUC leadership would unveil its future course of action to the nation tomorrow. Additionally, he disclosed plans for a 10-day nationwide activism campaign from February 18 to 28, commemorating the organization's 'Foundation Day'.
Recent Stories
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow
France sanctions 28 'extremist' Israeli settlers
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO disconnects WASA connections7 minutes ago
-
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow8 minutes ago
-
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts1 hour ago
-
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying1 hour ago
-
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike lifters1 hour ago
-
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister1 hour ago
-
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah1 hour ago
-
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bikes to students1 hour ago
-
IGP chairs police executive board meeting1 hour ago
-
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship1 hour ago
-
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute of Urology and Trans ..1 hour ago