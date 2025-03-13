Ashrafi condemns Jaffer Express attack, calls for unity, action against terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has strongly condemned the tragic attack on the Jaffer Express in Balochistan. Speaking at a press conference at Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamia on Thursday, he emphasised that Pakistan's security and unity are non-negotiable.

Ashrafi criticised India for allegedly celebrating the incident and accused anti-Pakistan forces of orchestrating the attack to destabilise the country. He stressed the sanctity of human life, stating that killing one person is akin to killing all of humanity.

Expressing deep concern, he lamented that those who do not respect Ramazan and humanity would not hesitate to target sacred places like mosques. Drawing historical comparisons, he noted that even during the Soviet era, Darul Uloom Haqqania was never attacked, yet now the head of Pakistan’s largest seminary has become a target. He warned that enemies of Pakistan are once again attempting to impose a wave of terrorism and create internal chaos, but assured that such conspiracies have failed in the past and will fail again.

Ashrafi highlighted that the issue extends beyond Balochistan, framing it as a broader conflict between extremists and Muslims. He reaffirmed the unwavering support of Pakistan’s Ulema and Mashaykh for the country's armed forces and national institutions. Mourning the innocent lives lost in the Jaffer Express attack, he stated that its aim was to spread fear across the nation.

Addressing Afghanistan, Ashrafi questioned whether targeting Darul Uloom Haqqania was a justified response to Pakistan’s past support.

He demanded an immediate end to the bloodshed and called on Afghanistan to reciprocate Pakistan’s desire for peace. Urging a firm stance from the Pakistani state, he likened the Jaffer Express attack to 9/11 but praised the Pakistani army for preventing further devastation.

He strongly condemned attacks on mosques, asserting that those responsible cannot be true followers of Maula Ali (RA) or Umar bin Khattab (RA). Announcing a nationwide initiative, he declared that Friday sermons across the country would address and condemn the Jaffer Express attack, while also raising awareness about the protection of the Finality of Prophethood. He supported the government's decision to designate March 15 as the official day for the protection of the Finality of Prophethood.

Ashrafi criticised elements fueling unrest, pointing out that some support the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), while others back blasphemy offenders. He urged the government to take strict action against those spreading chaos.

Turning to Palestine, Ashrafi highlighted the dire conditions faced by Palestinians, including the lack of clean water for Iftar and Suhoor. He praised the Prime Minister’s announcement of aid for Gaza and called on philanthropists to extend their support.

He announced that the last 10 days of Ramazan would be dedicated to raising awareness for the protection of Al-Aqsa and other holy sites. Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, he encouraged them to intensify their struggle for freedom and urged Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry and media to amplify these critical issues on global platforms.