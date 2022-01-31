Ashrafi condemns killing of priest

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Inter Faith Harmony Tahir Ashrafi Monday strongly condemned the target killing of a priest William Siraj in Peshawar and termed it a conspiracy against the country by anti state elements

Addressing a press conference here, he said that it was highly deplorable incident of target killing, adding that it was not the assassination of a Christian Priest rather it was killing of a Pakistani which would not be tolerated and the culprits would soon be brought to justice.

He said that the incident was an attempt to sabotage peace and interfaith harmony in the society by enemy country India which was involved in such criminal activities in the past.

Ashrafi said that 8,000 Muslim Ulemas also embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism while the children of APS were also ruthlessly killed by the terrorists. He said that the target killing of minority religious leaders was an attempt to create sectarianism in the society.

He said that Pakistan Ulema Council also condemns the killing of Priest William Siraj and gave a strong message to the world that Muslim and minority communities were united in Pakistan.

