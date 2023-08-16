Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Wednesday unequivocally denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran, and the attacks on Christian worship places and residences in Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Wednesday unequivocally denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran, and the attacks on Christian worship places and residences in Jaranwala.

Condemning the recent acts of violence and disregard of religious sentiments, he announced the formation of a joint delegation of prominent figures from the PUC and International Interfaith Harmony Council (IIHC) to redress and pacify the situation in Jaranwala.

Ashrafi, who is also IIHC President, said the incident of the Holy Book's desecration, which was highly regrettable and condemnable, had evoked a strong reaction, eventually causing heightened tensions in the area.

He underlined the principles of islam that laid full emphasis on social peace, cohesion and security.

The Muslim majority and the State owed absolute responsibility to safeguard the rights and safety of non-Muslims.

In a passionate call for unity and mutual cooperation, Ashrafi urged local religious leaders and authorities to have an effective collaboration and liaison to usher in positive changes in the society.

Ashrafi called for establishing a high-level committee to investigate the incident and ensure a comprehensive and impartial inquiry in that regard.

He urged the government to ascertain the losses of the Christian community and take a decisive action against the culprits. Similarly, those involved in the Holy Book's desecration must be brought to the book, he added.