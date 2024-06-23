Ashrafi Condemns Swat Incident, Calls For Speedy Trial Of Similar Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has called for joint efforts to eliminate extremism from the country and to educate society.
Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Sunday, he strongly condemned the tragic incident of Swat, emphasising that neither Islamic laws nor the Constitution and laws of Pakistan permit the killing or immolating any human being.
Ashrafi expressed his deep regret over the increasing frequency of such incidents, highlighting that the measures taken against the perpetrators have been insufficient. It is responsibility of the state and judiciary to administer punishment to an accused of blasphemy acts or desecration of the holy book, he said. He also condemned the ongoing trend of individuals taking the law into their own hands, acting as judge, jury, and executioner, as wholly unacceptable. He stressed that cases of blasphemy, religious disrespect, and holy books' desecration should be resolved within three months, calling on the chief justice to prioritise these cases over political and other matters.
In a passionate call for unity and mutual cooperation, he urged local religious and political leaders and authorities to have an effective collaboration and liaison to usher in positive changes in society.
He underlined the principles of islam that laid full emphasis on social peace, cohesion and security.
The PUC chairman said that during Hajj 2024, some pilgrims violated the Saudi regulations and guidelines, leading to unfortunate fatalities. The Saudi government advised pilgrims to avoid going outside during peak heat hours. He said this year, 168,000 Pakistanis performed Hajj, with 90,000 under private arrangements and the rest through government system. He mentioned that the number of deaths among Pakistani pilgrims was lower compared to the previous year and also less than those from other countries. He pointed out that most of the deceased were those performing Hajj without proper authorisation.
Regarding complaints from pilgrims, Pakistani officials are present in Saudi Arabia to address them. Ashrafi assured that any grievances would be resolved and that the facts about the challenges faced in the government system would soon be made public.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traditional Donkey Cart Race begins in Karachi28 seconds ago
-
CM grieved over death of guardian, key-bearer of Holy Kaaba39 seconds ago
-
,10 minutes ago
-
Police training workshop10 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers for martyred constable held10 minutes ago
-
Kissan Sahulat Centres to be operational by first of July10 minutes ago
-
DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to ensure Muharram 2024 security20 minutes ago
-
PTDC launches campaign to promote responsible tourism on mountains20 minutes ago
-
IAG to organise reference in memory of Mansoor Rahi on June 2820 minutes ago
-
Education ministry to promote public speaking skills among youth21 minutes ago
-
50,000 school students to benefit from 'Digital School on Wheel' project21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures against heat wave31 minutes ago