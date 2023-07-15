Open Menu

Ashrafi Condemns Sweden's Permission To Burn Bible, Calls For Global Action To Preserve Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ashrafi condemns Sweden's permission to burn Bible, calls for global action to preserve peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, in a display of interfaith harmony, Friday strongly criticized the Swedish government for granting permission to burn the sacred scripture, Bible.

Hafiz Ashrafi, in an exclusive talk with APP, said such a decision could lead to religious disharmony, death, and destruction worldwide. "The Bible holds the same sanctity as the Holy Quran according to Islamic teachings." He urged the global organizations responsible for human rights and religious affairs to promptly address the matter and take appropriate actions to safeguard peace and tranquility among nations.

The PUC chairman's condemnation came in response to the controversial decision made by the Swedish government, allowing the burning of the celestial scripture of Bible.

"The act of burning holy books has historically been seen as deeply offensive and inflammatory, often inciting violent responses and exacerbating religious tensions," Hafiz Ashrafi said.

He stressed the need for mutual respect and understanding among different faiths, saying the freedom of expression should not be exploited to incite hatred or religious sentiments.

He called upon the world bodies dealing with religious and human rights affairs to intervene effectively in order to prevent any escalation of conflicts rooted in religious intolerance.

Ashrafi underscored the importance of safeguarding religious freedom and promoting peaceful coexistence among diverse communities. The burning of religious texts was equally condemned by a multitude of individuals and organizations across Pakistan and other countries, he added.

He again denounced the Swedish government's decision, citing it had the potential for religious disharmony and global unrest, and urged international organizations to intervene.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Condemnation Same Lead Middle East Government

Recent Stories

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

22 minutes ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

22 minutes ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

24 minutes ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

24 minutes ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

24 minutes ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

24 minutes ago
No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

52 minutes ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

52 minutes ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

52 minutes ago
 LHC stops authorities from coercive measures again ..

LHC stops authorities from coercive measures against Imran in innominte cases

52 minutes ago
 CJP underlines importance of comprehensive strateg ..

CJP underlines importance of comprehensive strategy to control population

52 minutes ago
 Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Kouto ..

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan