ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, in a display of interfaith harmony, Friday strongly criticized the Swedish government for granting permission to burn the sacred scripture, Bible.

Hafiz Ashrafi, in an exclusive talk with APP, said such a decision could lead to religious disharmony, death, and destruction worldwide. "The Bible holds the same sanctity as the Holy Quran according to Islamic teachings." He urged the global organizations responsible for human rights and religious affairs to promptly address the matter and take appropriate actions to safeguard peace and tranquility among nations.

The PUC chairman's condemnation came in response to the controversial decision made by the Swedish government, allowing the burning of the celestial scripture of Bible.

"The act of burning holy books has historically been seen as deeply offensive and inflammatory, often inciting violent responses and exacerbating religious tensions," Hafiz Ashrafi said.

He stressed the need for mutual respect and understanding among different faiths, saying the freedom of expression should not be exploited to incite hatred or religious sentiments.

He called upon the world bodies dealing with religious and human rights affairs to intervene effectively in order to prevent any escalation of conflicts rooted in religious intolerance.

Ashrafi underscored the importance of safeguarding religious freedom and promoting peaceful coexistence among diverse communities. The burning of religious texts was equally condemned by a multitude of individuals and organizations across Pakistan and other countries, he added.

He again denounced the Swedish government's decision, citing it had the potential for religious disharmony and global unrest, and urged international organizations to intervene.