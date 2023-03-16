UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Condemns Zalmay's 'unsolicited Advice' On Pakistan's Politics

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Ashrafi condemns Zalmay's 'unsolicited advice' on Pakistan's politics

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday condemned former United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad's unsolicited advice on the current political situation of Pakistan

He, in a talk with APP, said Zalmay had no right to speak in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council proposed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to declare Zalmay as 'persona non grata' on the basis of his indecent statement.

He further said the present political issues were internal matters of Pakistan, adding that the religious and political parties should sit together to resolve them amicably.

He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the external intervention into the internal affairs of Pakistan at all costs.

