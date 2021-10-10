ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message, Ashrafi said he was shocked by the passing away of Dr Khan as the late Dr Qadeer has rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan's defence.

He said the service of the deceased for making country's defence impregnable would be remembered till last.

May Allaah exalt the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity, Ashrafi concluded.

He said Surah Fateha would be recited at across the country mosques after Asar prayers on Sunday, apart from recitation of holy Quran on Monday after Fajr prayers to seek forgiveness for the departed soul.