UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Congratulates Newly Appointed Army Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ashrafi congratulates newly appointed army chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative for Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi congratulated the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir on Sunday and said the appointment had elevated the status of Pakistan in the world especially in Muslim countries.

Addressing a press conference at Baitul Aman here, he said that it was welcoming news that a Hafiz Quran had become the chief of army in Pakistan.

He lauded services of General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Ashrafi condemned the language used by Azam Sawati against the state institutions. He said all decisions should be taken in parliament and all must make all-out efforts to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Army Parliament Road General Qamar Javed Bajwa Progress Sunday Muslim All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

18 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

18 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

18 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.