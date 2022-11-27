Ashrafi congratulates newly appointed army chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative for Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi congratulated the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir on Sunday and said the appointment had elevated the status of Pakistan in the world especially in Muslim countries.

Addressing a press conference at Baitul Aman here, he said that it was welcoming news that a Hafiz Quran had become the chief of army in Pakistan.

He lauded services of General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Ashrafi condemned the language used by Azam Sawati against the state institutions. He said all decisions should be taken in parliament and all must make all-out efforts to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.