Ashrafi constitutes committee to frustrate enemies' conspiracies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday constituted a coordination committee to devise a joint strategy to frustrate conspiracies of inimical forces against the country.

According to a press release, the committee headed by Maulana Nauman Hashir has been tasked to contact country's leading religious and political parties for frustrating conspiracies of fanning communal hatred in the country.

The committee would also ponder over the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The committee comprising Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Farooqui, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulan Tajir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aslam Siddique, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Anwaar ul haq Mujahid, Maulana Saad ullah Shafique, Maulana Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Ammar Nazir Baloch, Maulana Abu Bakkar Sabri, Maulana Mian Rashid Munir, Maulana Eshan Hussaini, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Abaidullah Gormani, Maulana Habibur Rehman Abid and Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Makki.