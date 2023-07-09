Open Menu

Ashrafi Demands Int'l Legislation Against Blasphemy, Desecration Of Holy Quran

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Ashrafi demands Int'l legislation against blasphemy, desecration of Holy Quran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has demanded the international community to ensure legislation against blasphemy and desecration of the Holy Quran in their countries to avoid any religious conflict in future.

He was presiding over a Seminar on Shahdat-e-Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA) held at the Press Club here on Sunday.

He said that Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA) published the Holy Quran in the form of one single book and then spread it to the world, adding that not a single syllable is changed while millions of Muslims recite it in the world.

Condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden under the official umbrella, he said that this is fear of islam and the perpetrators of this incidents wanted to create clash between the nations and religions.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that the terrorists who killed the people without any reason on the name of Islam were not even Muslim.

He said that the Muslims respect all holy prophets and divine books including the Bible, Taurah and Psalm as it is part of our faith.

He said that it was a good gesture that all religions including Christians, Hindus and Sikh condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and almost all big countries including USA, Russia and China also condemned the incident.

Talking about the May-9 episodes in the country, Ashrafi questioned the judiciary that why nothing had happened during the two months after May-9 terrorism. There are verses written on courts buildings and thousands of innocent accused were stranding in jails. "Keep in mind that there is a court above all and it is the court of Allah Almighty," he said. He said that if normal courts were not giving justice then military courts would come in to the field. Still the culprits behind defaming the Chief Of Army Staff, were free, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Chief Of Army Staff Prime Minister World Russia China Blasphemy Sweden Usman Ghani Sunday Muslim Christian All Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

3 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

3 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

3 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

3 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan