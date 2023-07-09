LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has demanded the international community to ensure legislation against blasphemy and desecration of the Holy Quran in their countries to avoid any religious conflict in future.

He was presiding over a Seminar on Shahdat-e-Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA) held at the Press Club here on Sunday.

He said that Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA) published the Holy Quran in the form of one single book and then spread it to the world, adding that not a single syllable is changed while millions of Muslims recite it in the world.

Condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden under the official umbrella, he said that this is fear of islam and the perpetrators of this incidents wanted to create clash between the nations and religions.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that the terrorists who killed the people without any reason on the name of Islam were not even Muslim.

He said that the Muslims respect all holy prophets and divine books including the Bible, Taurah and Psalm as it is part of our faith.

He said that it was a good gesture that all religions including Christians, Hindus and Sikh condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and almost all big countries including USA, Russia and China also condemned the incident.

Talking about the May-9 episodes in the country, Ashrafi questioned the judiciary that why nothing had happened during the two months after May-9 terrorism. There are verses written on courts buildings and thousands of innocent accused were stranding in jails. "Keep in mind that there is a court above all and it is the court of Allah Almighty," he said. He said that if normal courts were not giving justice then military courts would come in to the field. Still the culprits behind defaming the Chief Of Army Staff, were free, he added.