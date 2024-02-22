Ashrafi Denounces Misuse Of Apex Court Ruling Ambiguities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, and Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Islamic Countries, Thursday denounced attempts by certain individuals to exploit ambiguities arising from the Supreme Court verdict in the Mubarak Ahmed Sani case for political purposes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, and Pakistani Diaspora in the middle East and Islamic Countries, Thursday denounced attempts by certain individuals to exploit ambiguities arising from the Supreme Court verdict in the Mubarak Ahmed Sani case for political purposes.
Addressing to the media persons with the Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, he asked the detractors of verdict to use legal avenues to address issues, rather than opting for street protests or violence.
This is particularly crucial, considering the impossibility of allowing the use of banned material in Pakistan.
Urging the Punjab government to submit a review petition to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he emphasized the fundamental belief in the finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the last Prophet of Allah, which was an integral part of the Muslim faith.
According to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this matter is settled. Every Muslim is entrusted with safeguarding the sanctity of the finality of the holy Prophet (PBUH).
He appealed to everyone to foster an environment that ensures the stability and peace of the country remains undisturbed.
The religious freedom of every Pakistani, including non-Muslims, is enshrined in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Similarly, the rights of non-Muslim Pakistanis are safeguarded in the constitution. It is essential to ensure the protection of their rights as well.
Praising the efforts of law enforcement agencies for ensuring peaceful elections nationwide, he called upon YouTubers and social media activitists to refrain from causing disturbances, emphasizing that Pakistani Muslims unanimously uphold the sanctity of the finality of the Holy Prophet.
In every city, hundreds of Huffaz are present, demonstrating their love for their country.
Recent Stories
DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive
Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team
Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi
SFA distributes food licenses
LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours
Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hold talks on border row
ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan
PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issuance
KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case
President Alvi urges community action to combat thalassemia
All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship concludes
Pakistan won't allow spread of false propaganda on social media platforms: Solan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive5 minutes ago
-
Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi5 minutes ago
-
SFA distributes food licenses5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issuance7 minutes ago
-
President Alvi urges community action to combat thalassemia10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan won't allow spread of false propaganda on social media platforms: Solangi25 minutes ago
-
Caretaker setup leaves behind useful strategy safeguarding national interests: PM27 minutes ago
-
SSWMB to set up camps at graveyards, mosques on Shab-e-Barat34 minutes ago
-
Two murder convicts awarded death sentence34 minutes ago
-
Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre42 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali takes notice of missing labourers42 minutes ago