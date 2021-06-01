Ashrafi, envoy discuss options to further improve Pak-Kuwait relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday discussed steps to further improve Kuwait-Pakistan relations with Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nasar Abdul Rahman J. Al-Mutairi, at Kuwait's embassy.

Ashrafi thanked the leadership of Kuwait for the restoration of visas for Pakistanis during the visit of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, said a news release.

"We are grateful to Kuwaiti leadership for lifting decade long ban on the visa for Pakistan,"said Ashrafi adding Pakistan's relations with Arab Islamic world were improving in all areas of cooperation in accordance of the vision and thinking of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ashrafi said that the visits of the Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia, foreign minister to Egypt after 10 years, Iraq after 39 years and Interior minister's visit to Kuwait after 11 years depicts Prime minister's vision and thinking to have stable and stronger relations with the Muslim world.

Pakistan's foreign policy was very clear that Pakistan was open to its brotherly Islamic countries and our goal was to strengthen Pakistan's relations with the brotherly Islamic countries at all levels and in all areas, said Hafiz Ashrafi.

Speaking on the occasion. Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nasar Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi said that the government and people of Kuwait respect Pakistanis and government of Pakistan.

The leadership and people of Kuwait were looking forward the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan,said Nasar Abdul Rahman J. Al-Mutairi.

The relations between Pakistan and Kuwait were very stable and strong to be further strengthened and reinforced in the future with cooperation in all areas of mutual interests.

He also lauded services of Pakistani doctors who had visited Kuwait in wake of Coronavirus pandemic last year.

Visa restoration for Pakistanis and issuance of visas in various fields for Pakistanis will start soon to reinforce Pakistan-Kuwait relations, said Al-Mutairi.