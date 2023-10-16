Ashrafi, Erbas urge immediate halt to Gaza bombardment

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Monday held a meeting with the President of Religious Affairs of Turkey, Dr. Ali Erbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Monday held a meeting with the President of Religious Affairs of Turkey, Dr. Ali Erbas.

Both the leaders vehemently condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and called upon the United Nations and the international community to play a more active role in immediately halting the brutal bombardment, said a statement.

They emphasized that Israel's actions constitute the worst war crimes, with inhumane atrocities inflicted upon the people of Gaza, including attacks on schools, hospitals, and relief teams.

Both the leaders stressed that the Palestinian issue must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations' resolutions. They advocated for restoring the pre-1967 status of Palestine.

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Dr. Ali Erbas also expressed deep concern over the dire situation in Gaza, especially the shortage of essential supplies like food and water, arising from the consequences of Israel's encirclement.

“This situation is a clear violation of international agreements and the United Nations Security Council's resolutions,” they added.

They called for an immediate halt to the bombardment of Gaza and the end of the unjust blockade, allowing international aid to reach the affected people.

Both the leaders stated that the issues of Palestine and Kashmir were long-standing concerns of the Muslim Ummah, which should be resolved in the light of the United Nations' resolutions.

They condemned the bloodshed and oppressive occupation in Kashmir and Palestine by India and Israel, respectively.

The resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiris and Palestinians in their struggle for freedom were acknowledged, they added.

Both leaders emphasized the need for Pakistan Ulema Council and the Turkish Ministry of Religious Affairs to enhance cooperation to address the issues facing the Muslim Ummah and work collectively toward their resolution.

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also thanked the Turkish government for its steadfast stance against Israeli aggression and expressed gratitude for their timely condemnation of the recent Israeli hostilities.