Ashrafi Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Ashrafi expresses condolence over demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday offered heartfelt condolence over the sad demise of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor who lost his life in a road accident in the Federal capital.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Mufti Abdul Shakoor's services as religious affairs minister would be recalled forever as he made the best arrangements for pilgrims during Hajj 2022.

He said Mufti Abdul Shakoor's death was a big loss for the people of his area as he was a strong voice and always raised their issues at all relevant forums.

He prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

