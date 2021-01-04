UrduPoint.com
Ashrafi Expresses Solidarity With Hazara Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Ashrafi expresses solidarity with Hazara community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Aide to Prime Minister on Inter Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday strongly condemned the killing of 11 innocent mineworkers in Mach (Balochistan) and expressed solidarity with the Hazara community.

Talking to media here at 'Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies' Uper Mall, he said the government was investigating the incident, assuring that the terrorists involved in this barbaric incident would be punished at all costs.

He added that no would be allowed to challenge the sovereignty of the country.

He said that the security forces along with people of Pakistan had rendered enormous sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Ashrafi said that the Indian lobby was fanning malicious propaganda campaign against security institutions of Pakistan. He urged the political and religious leadership to opt dialog to settle down all problems being faced by the country.

He said seminaries and mosques were serving the people to their best.

