Ashrafi Extends Condolences, Prayers To Moroccan Envoy In Aftermath Of Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday met with Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune and expressed deep condolences for the losses suffered in recent earthquake and offered heartfelt prayers for the departed souls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday met with Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune and expressed deep condolences for the losses suffered in recent earthquake and offered heartfelt prayers for the departed souls.

Ashrafi who is also the president of International Interfaith Harmony Council, fervently prayed to Allah to elevate the status of the deceased and grant health to the injured, beseeching the Almighty to bestow His blessings upon those affected by this natural disaster.

In response, Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune conveyed his gratitude for the solidarity shown by the Pakistani government, armed forces, people, and scholars during these challenging times.

He acknowledged the warmth and support extended by Pakistan in the wake of the earthquake in Morocco.

