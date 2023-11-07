Open Menu

Ashrafi Extends Warm Welcome To OIC Conference, Reaffirms Pakistan's Strong Support For Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conferences scheduled for November 11 to 12

Addressing a press conference here, he underlined Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the decisions made in these international forums.

He announced that Pakistan's leadership would actively engage in the OIC conference, firmly expressing their support for the Palestinian cause.

Ashrafi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, shared that this Friday, religious scholars and spiritual leaders across the country would deliver sermons, shedding light on Pakistan's national stance regarding the Palestine issue.

He emphasized that a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirmed Pakistan's enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause, echoing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation.

In addressing the dire situation in Palestine, where over ten thousand Palestinians have lost their lives, Ashrafi reiterated Pakistan's strong support for the Palestinian people and urged the global community to counter Israeli aggression.

He stressed that Pakistan's dedication to upholding the rights of Palestinians would remain unwavering.

He also noted the significant conferences taking place in Saudi Arabia involving the Arab League and OIC, where Muslim nations would make critical decisions.

The SAPM said Pakistan would actively partake in the OIC conference, reflecting the collective viewpoint of the Pakistani nation.

He clarified that Pakistan's position on the Palestine and Kashmir issues would remain unchanged.

Reiterating Pakistan's commitment to combating terrorism and extremism, Ashrafi acknowledged the sacrifices made by the armed forces and security agencies in the country's fight against terrorism, emphasizing that military operations were meant to eliminate terrorists from every corner of the nation.

He emphasized Pakistan's respect for Afghan immigrants and their dignified repatriation, along with efforts to prevent terrorism originating from Afghan soil, as integral components of Pakistan's strategy.

Ashrafi highlighted positive economic progress in Pakistan, including the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the United States dollar.

Furthermore, he underscored the unity among Islamic countries regarding the Palestinian issue and expressed optimism for practical measures by the OIC. He said Pakistan was committed to providing assistance to the suffering people of Gaza.

More Stories From Pakistan