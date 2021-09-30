UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi For Boycott To Indian Products To Register Protest Over Muslim's Persecution

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:01 PM

Ashrafi for boycott to Indian products to register protest over Muslim's persecution

Special Representative to Prime Minister Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday urged the Ulema, religious scholars, civil society to boycott Indian products and register their anger at the persecution of Muslim community in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday urged the Ulema, religious scholars, civil society to boycott Indian products and register their anger at the persecution of Muslim community in India.

Addressing a news conference, he said the ongoing campaign of boycotting Indian products being continued in various countries.

He urged religious scholars, Ulema and others to forge unity among their ranks and boycott the Indian products. India was committing gross human right violations in Asam and Muslim community should collectively raise its voice against Indian aggressions.

He said the corner stone of Pakistan's foreign policy was Afghanistan. The whole world has already lauded Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan and started toeing the line of Pakistan in this regard.

Ashrafi lauded the performance of law enforcement agencies and religious scholars for maintaining peace and atmosphere of brotherhood during Muharram.

He said despite persistent efforts to ignite hatred and communal violence in Pakistan, India has miserably failed in its conspiracies this year due to changed situation in Afghanistan.

He thanked Saudi Arabia for offering oil facility on deffered payments.

Kuwait has also started issuing visas to Pakistan after a long time closure. Saudi Arabia was also offering scholarships to deserving students of Pakistan.

Criticizing the so called experts of human and women rights , he said such people forgot to talking about the rights of Dr Aafia Siddique along with women of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister World Civil Society Oil Saudi Arabia Women Muslim Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

17 minutes ago
 SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbin ..

SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

17 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squal ..

Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squally winds, warns PMD

19 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai launches its official and business ..

Expo 2020 Dubai launches its official and business apps

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.