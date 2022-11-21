UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi For 'Charter Of Pakistan' To Bring Economic Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Ashrafi for 'Charter of Pakistan' to bring economic stability

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday invited all the political and religious leaderships for the 'Charter of Pakistan' to bring economic stability as well as electoral and judicial reforms in the country

Addressing the Pakistan Stability Seminar, Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Charter of Pakistan was as important as the 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' which helped in eradicating extremism, and terrorism and promoted intersect and interfaith harmony across the country.

He also made it clear that the army chief would be appointed in accordance with the Constitution and law and urged the people to avoid rumors in this regard.

He said the way Pakistan's armed forces and security agencies were being targeted by the false propaganda, its example was not found in Pakistan's 75-year history.

"No one is more precious than the armed forces and it is also our red line like religion and homeland," he added.

Ashrafi urged all the political and religious parties to remove their egos and come together for the cause of Pakistan. If there was internal political stability in Pakistan, it would stand on its own feet in a few years, he added.

He said Ulema and Mashaykh had the most significant document - Paigham-e-Pakistan - to address the religious matters but for the redressal of political issues, he lamented that our politicians were not ready for the negotiation and reconciliation.

He said the future of the 240 million people of Pakistan was associated with unity and reconciliation.

Terming the armed forces chief's role as valuable, he said General Qamar Javed Bajwa held multiple sittings with Ulema and Mashaykh for designing the outlines of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

To a query, Ashrafi clarified that he did not receive any gift from any country or government during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The case of Toshakhana was ashamed the entire nation, he maintained.

