UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi For Concerted Efforts To Promote Int'l Interfaith Harmony

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Ashrafi for concerted efforts to promote int'l interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Muttahida Ulema Council (MUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Tuesday held a meeting with Sri Lankan Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

Both of the leaders discussed to further develop the cordial relations in all spheres of life particularly in the international interfaith dialogue and harmony.

Ashrafi offered condolence on the sad demise of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in the Sialkot factory incident.

The Sri Lankan trade minister appreciating the immediate steps of the Pakistan's government for bringing the culprits of Sialkot incident to justice said the Sri Lankan government and the people had expressed great satisfaction over the strong reaction of the Pakistan's government and people into the matter.

He said there should be close association between the religious scholars of the two countries.

He said the ties between Sri Lanka and Pakistan were strong and stable and there should be more cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade, economy, and tourism especially in the religious tourism.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan high commissioner was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sri Lanka Sialkot All Government Sad

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

1 hour ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.