UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi For Highlighting Women, Minority Rights In Friday Sermons

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:36 PM

Ashrafi for highlighting women, minority rights in Friday sermons

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Thursday urged Ulema and prayer leaders to highlight the rights of women and minorities in light of the Seerat un Nabi (Teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in their respective Friday sermons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Thursday urged Ulema and prayer leaders to highlight the rights of women and minorities in light of the Seerat un Nabi (Teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in their respective Friday sermons.

The across country prayer leaders in their Friday sermons would appraise especially the youth that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had stressed upon ensuring the rights of minorities and women, said a news release issued here.

Every Muslim should follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) andthe golden principles of the islam, it added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Middle East Women Gold Prayer Muslim

Recent Stories

Dist admin to demolish banned brick kilns

Dist admin to demolish banned brick kilns

44 seconds ago
 China unveils Shenzhou-13 crew for six-month space ..

China unveils Shenzhou-13 crew for six-month space station mission

45 seconds ago
 Russian Soyuz rocket launches 36 new UK satellites ..

Russian Soyuz rocket launches 36 new UK satellites

47 seconds ago
 NGOs sound alarm over pandemic-induced budget cuts ..

NGOs sound alarm over pandemic-induced budget cuts in W. Africa

49 seconds ago
 Russia Resuming Flights With Iran, Netherlands, No ..

Russia Resuming Flights With Iran, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Oman From Nov 9 ..

5 minutes ago
 Women's Tour de France to start at Eiffel Tower

Women's Tour de France to start at Eiffel Tower

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.