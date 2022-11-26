UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi For Joint Strategy To Counter Defamation Drive Against Pakistan Army

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Ashrafi for joint strategy to counter defamation drive against Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) should devise a joint strategy to counter the defamation drive against the Pakistan Army and national security institutions.

On twitter, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said launching malicious campaign against the national defense institution's head, in fact, is a nefarious design to weaken the resolve of the country.

He said that the most important countries of Islamic world had been weaken through false propagandas. "It is our collective responsibility to give a befitting response to those who are allegedly involved in anti-state and nation activities,' he added.

Shedding light on the professional potential of the nominated army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, Ashrafi said that he had served as the head of two most sensitive institutions; Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence and he was well-acquainted with the internal and external affairs of the state.

He said that General Asim Munir was a man of good character with a clear mind of the defensive policy of the country. "If someone was planning to shift his criticism from the outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the newly designated army chief General Asim Munir is not acceptable anyway," he added.

He also said that media should play a responsible role while publishing any news story about the Pakistan Army and national defense institutions. The media should not misuse the definition of 'freedom of speech' by spreading false notions against anyone without any research and solid evidence.

