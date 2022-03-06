ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that everyone has equal rights to mark International Women's Day within the constitutional parameters.

To a query regarding the letter of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri to Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing 'Hijab Day' on March 08, he said it was Noor Qadri's legal right to celebrate the day as there was no bar on it.

He said if some civil societies and activists wanted to mark it as Aurat March, they were also free but they should not cross their limits.He said last time, they raised some slogans which were socially, morally and religiously unacceptable.

He said there was a proper mechanism in place to hold any day in the country and everyone should follow the code of conduct as prescribed in the law of the land.