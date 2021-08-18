Ashrafi for publicly punishing perpetrators of Minar-e-Pakistan incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said the incident at Minar-e-Pakistan was regrettable, reprehensible and all the culprits involved should be publicly punished.

Talking to media, he said that the incident with a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan was barbaric and brutal. Religious Scholars and leadership of all schools of thought condemned it.

"We have demanded of the government to hold immediate trial in such cases and public punishment of the perpetrators should be ensured," he said.

These elements who do so have defamed Pakistan and presented a ridiculous picture of Pakistani society to the world, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

He said there must be a need to make the justice system effective in registering such cases as well as sentencing the criminals.

Religious scholars, Ulema, Mashaykh and leadership of all schools of thought, government and security institutions were working in an organized manner, to promote religious harmony and maintain law and order during the month of Muharramul Haram, said Ashrafi.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that scholars and leaders of all schools of thought across the country are in coordination with the administration. The Muthahida Ulema board, the Islamic Ideological Council and the Office of the Special Representative for Religious Harmony are working 24 hours a day and any untoward situation will be resolved immediately, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmoode Ashrafi.

Action was being taken against violators of the code of conduct and all such elements would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Indian lobbies were trying to fan riots during Muharramul Haram in the country, said Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman.

The anti-Pakistan forces were trying to use social media for chaos and anarchy, which must be foiled by mutual unity and Harmony, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

He said that holy places of all the religious sects were respectful and all the clerics, scholars, Zakireen and preachers should fully ensure implementation on Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct.

He said that action is being taken against anyone who is or will be violating the code of conduct of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that due to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, there was a high risk of religious anarchy and violence in Muharram this year, but the Ulema-Mashaykh, the government and intelligence agencies have worked hard and by the grace of God Almighty working with diligence to avert any untoward situation.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Afghan Taliban taking positive steps in view of Interreligious Harmony.

Afghan Taliban's participation in Shia Majalis, and expressing solidarity with the Hindu and Sikh communities, underscores the importance of islam's message of interfaith and Interreligious harmony.