Ashrafi Greets South Africa For Initiating ICJ Case On Palestine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday congratulated the people and the Government of South Africa for filing a case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the Palestine issue.
He was talking to South Africa's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mthuthuzeli Madikiza during a meeting at the latter's office, a news release said.
Ashrafi said both the people and the Government of Pakistan appreciated the initiative taken by South Africa.
South Africa's High Mthuthuzeli Madikiza affirmed his country's solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of oppression.
South Africa was fully committed to actively oppose the oppression experienced by the Palestinian people, he added.
