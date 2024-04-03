Ashrafi Holds Grand Iftar Reception To Strengthen Diplomatic Relations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday hosted a grand Iftar reception, extending a warm welcome to diplomatic missions in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday hosted a grand Iftar reception, extending a warm welcome to diplomatic missions in Pakistan.
The event, held here at a local hotel, aimed to foster deeper cordial relations with nations across the globe.
Among the esteemed guests were Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moqadam, as well as representatives from Malaysia, Indonesia, Türkiye, and other friendly countries. The gathering provided a platform for dialogue and engagement, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy in promoting harmony and cooperation on the international stage.
In his address, Ashrafi expressed optimism regarding the newly appointed Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain. He voiced hope for smooth operations within the ministry and the resolution of pertinent issues under his leadership.
Furthermore, Ashrafi commended Religious Affairs Secretary Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman for his dedicated efforts in addressing the ministry's challenges, both domestically and internationally. He underscored the significance of effective leadership in managing religious affairs and promoting interfaith dialogue.
The highlight of the event was a prayer led by the Ambassador of Royal Embassy, invoking blessings for peace and prosperity for both Pakistan and the respective nations represented. This spiritual gesture underscored the shared aspirations for harmony and cooperation among nations, transcending geographical boundaries.
Ashrafi hoped that the reception would foster strong diplomatic ties and promote mutual understanding among nations, anchored in the principles of respect, tolerance, and cooperation.
Recent Stories
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case
Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel as spokesperson on legal affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers11 minutes ago
-
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report9 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case9 minutes ago
-
Govt appoints Barrister Aqeel as spokesperson on legal affairs9 minutes ago
-
Police arrests street criminal, recover marijuana, stolen motorcycle9 minutes ago
-
Appropriate measures in place for PTI founder's security, LHC told9 minutes ago
-
PR CEO grants forgiveness for minor mistakes of employees9 minutes ago
-
Education ministry refutes misinformation regarding funding of HEC9 minutes ago
-
Custom deptt seize 80 vehicles, non custom paid items worth Rs 700 million2 hours ago
-
BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition2 hours ago
-
General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry ..2 hours ago
-
Central Chairman PHMA grieved2 hours ago