Ashrafi holds grand Iftar reception to strengthen diplomatic relations

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday hosted a grand Iftar reception, extending a warm welcome to diplomatic missions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday hosted a grand Iftar reception, extending a warm welcome to diplomatic missions in Pakistan.

The event, held here at a local hotel, aimed to foster deeper cordial relations with nations across the globe.

Among the esteemed guests were Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moqadam, as well as representatives from Malaysia, Indonesia, Türkiye, and other friendly countries. The gathering provided a platform for dialogue and engagement, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy in promoting harmony and cooperation on the international stage.

In his address, Ashrafi expressed optimism regarding the newly appointed Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain. He voiced hope for smooth operations within the ministry and the resolution of pertinent issues under his leadership.

Furthermore, Ashrafi commended Religious Affairs Secretary Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman for his dedicated efforts in addressing the ministry's challenges, both domestically and internationally. He underscored the significance of effective leadership in managing religious affairs and promoting interfaith dialogue.

The highlight of the event was a prayer led by the Ambassador of Royal Embassy, invoking blessings for peace and prosperity for both Pakistan and the respective nations represented. This spiritual gesture underscored the shared aspirations for harmony and cooperation among nations, transcending geographical boundaries.

Ashrafi hoped that the reception would foster strong diplomatic ties and promote mutual understanding among nations, anchored in the principles of respect, tolerance, and cooperation.