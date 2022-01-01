UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Inaugurates 50th Anniversary Celebrations Of St. John's Church

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday inaugurated the 50th anniversary celebrations of St. John's Church in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, said the inauguration of celebrations by him was a great example of religious tolerance and harmony in Pakistan.

Religious tolerance and interfaith harmony does not mean changing one's beliefs and ideologies.

Ashrafi said that people of different religious beliefs and sects live in Pakistan and non-imposition of one's religious beliefs and sects on others was named as religious tolerance.

Islam believes in love and affection not in oppression and the rights of minorities in Pakistan were being protected at every respective level, said Ashrafi.

He also stated that the world should take action on atrocities against minorities in India instead of Pakistan.

Ashrafi flanked by Pastor Emanuel Khokhar, Sohail Raza, Pastor Saleem, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Farooqi and others said that Pakistan came into being through the joint struggle of people of all religions and religious sects.

The purpose and basic objective of the establishment of Pakistan was to protect the rights of the minorities, said Ashrafi adding that commandments and instructions that islam has given to protect the rights of minorities were clear and enlightening.

Ashrafi said that if someone convey greetings on the birth of Hazrat Eesa (A.S), it does not make an end to his belief.

The beliefs of the Muslims and Christians regarding Hazrat Eesa (A.S) were very clear.

The motives of those who wanted to incite prejudice and hatred would not be fulfilled, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

