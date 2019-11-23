(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Moulana Tahir Ashrafi on Saturday eulogized the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the unity of Muslim Ummah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ): Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Moulana Tahir Ashrafi on Saturday eulogized the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the unity of Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi said that Muslim Ummah had been facing various problems due to internal strife.

Condemning the Quran burning incident in Norway, he urged the incumbent government and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to take up the issue and come up with concrete steps to stop the recurrence of such like incidents in future.

He lauded the courage of youngster who tried to stop and punish the culprit.

He said the incident would damage the inter-religious harmony,adding that he would discuss the issue with different schools of thought and hold joint conference and demonstrations in Islamabad and Lahore.

Giving remarks on the recent sit-in by JUI-F, Ashrafi said the sit-ins or protests demonstrations could not dislodge governments, rather dialogues were the only way to resolve political issues.

Ashrafi urged the opposition parties to use decent language during their criticism on governments. Similarly, the government should also show responsibility in issuance of political statements.

He eulogized the incumbent government for taking measures for students of religious seminaries.

To another query, Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should ensure treatment facilities to ex-president Asif Ali Zardari as his health was not stated to be good.

He stated that there was no chance of presidential system in the country, adding the parliamentary system would remain intact.

Moulana Tahir Ashrafi also expressed concern over the longstanding curfew and grave human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the government to continue to raise voice for Kashmiris at international forum.