Ashrafi lauds Saudi Arabia for Hajj arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday lauded the Saudi government for making elaborate Hajj arrangements and optimum facilities provided to Hujjaj.

Ashrafi, who also performed Hajj this year, said in a statement that the pilgrims hailing from across the world reached the Rami Al Jamarat in discipline and organized manners due to the security and Crowd Management System introduced by the Saudi government.