Ashrafi Lauds Struggle Of Muslim World League For Guidelines To Muslims

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Ashrafi lauds struggle of Muslim World League for guidelines to Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Sunday said that the Muslim World League, Ulema-Mashaykh and the government have unanimous stance regarding interfaith dialogue and Islamophobia.

While talking to media here, following the virtual meeting of the Central Supreme Council of Muslim World League, he said the league has been playing a very significant and imperative role for the guidance of Muslims.

The entire Muslim world considers the guidance on part of Rabita-e-Alami-e-Islam (Muslim World League) on religious issues very important and argumentative.

The way, in which, Secretary General of Muslim World League, Dr. Abdul Kareem Al-Issa, has interpreted Muslim scholars and Ulema-Mashaykh of the Islamic world over the past few years regarding interfaith dialogue, extremism and terrorism is very commendable.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also said that 'Mecca Declaration' and 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' document are messages of peace, security, stability, brotherhood and affection and representation of Islamic teachings and values.

It is the responsibility of Islamic scholars to bring the true teachings of islam before the world and to protect the Muslim youth from the misguided thoughts of extremist and terrorist organizations, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

It is also worth mentioning here that a virtual meeting of the Central Supreme Council of Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami (Muslum World League) was held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Muft-i-Azam Saudi Arabia, which was also participate by Secretary General Muslim World League Dr Abdul Kareem Al-Essa, Muft-i-Azam UAE, Minister of Auqaaf, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, renowned religious scholars, Ulemas-Mashaykh from all over the Muslim world.

>