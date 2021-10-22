Ashrafi leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend summit

Special Representative to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood on Friday left for Saudi Arabia to attend "Green Saudi Initiative Forum" and the "Green Middle East Initiative Summit" being held in Riyadh from Oct 23-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood on Friday left for Saudi Arabia to attend "Green Saudi Initiative Forum" and the "Green Middle East Initiative Summit" being held in Riyadh from Oct 23-25.

in which over 20 heads of states from across the region would endorse targets for shared environmental commitments.

Talking to media, Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying cordial and long lasting ties.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would also leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to participate in the summit and he (Ashrafi) was part of PM's entourage.

The "Green Saudi Arabia" and Green Middle East "initiatives were gift for the whole world, he said adding that Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman had invited the prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia to attend the summit. Besides performing Umrah and visiting Roza e Rasoom (PBUH), the Prime Minister would also hold important meetings with Saudi Crown Prince and Saudi leadership, he added.