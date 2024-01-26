Ashrafi led Salat al Istisqa to seek relief from drought, diseases

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Affairs and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Friday led a special prayer for rain (Salat al Istisqa)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Affairs and Pakistani Diaspora in middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Friday led a special prayer for rain (Salat al Istisqa).

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's special directives and appeal resulted in the observance of the rain prayer across the country.

He emphasized that the prayer was offered nationwide to seek relief from the ongoing drought and diseases.

He led the congregation at Jamia Masjid Bahria Town, where he made special supplication for rainfall and an end to the drought affecting the country.

"Let us pray earnestly today, seeking forgiveness for our sins and mercy from our Lord," stated Ashrafi, urging the community to beseech Allah Almighty for rainfall and forgiveness of their transgressions.