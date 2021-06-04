UrduPoint.com
Ashrafi Meets Buzdar, Pledges Ulema's Full Support On Corona Vaccination

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

Special Aide to Prime Minister for interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest

He appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, promising that religious scholars would continue their active role in that regard.

The whole world had also acknowledged the steps taken by the Pakistan government and the 'Ulema and Mashaikh' would extend full support to the government for promotion of unity, peace and brotherhood, he added.

The CM said that promotion of societal norms of tolerance, harmony and brotherhood was need of the hour and the provincial government recognised the religious scholars' role in that regard.

The ulema had promoted harmony in society and their role in dealing with fanaticism on the intellectual front was praiseworthy.

"We should follow the golden principles of tolerance, peace and harmony to make this world a worth-living place," he added.

Usman Buzdar appreciated the ulema role during the corona pandemic in educating people to vaccinate themselves. The government would transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

