Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday expressed the optimism that there would be polio eradication from the country during the Year 2024.

During the visit to the National Emergency Operations Center, he said Ulema and Mashaykh unanimously had affirmed

that polio drops were permissible, thus preventing disability.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said all institutions, including religious scholars and

leaders were fully collaborating with relevant agencies for polio eradication in the country.

During the visit, Ashrafi took round of the Control Room including various departments where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the programme.

On this occasion, Coordinator Dr. Shahzad Baig also accompanied with the Prime Minister's Special Representative.

Being the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Ashrafi reaffirmed full cooperation for complete polio virus eradication from Pakistan.