Open Menu

Ashrafi Optimistic Of Polio Eradication During Current Year

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Ashrafi optimistic of polio eradication during current year

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday expressed the optimism that there would be polio eradication from the country during the Year 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Tuesday expressed the optimism that there would be polio eradication from the country during the Year 2024.

During the visit to the National Emergency Operations Center, he said Ulema and Mashaykh unanimously had affirmed

that polio drops were permissible, thus preventing disability.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said all institutions, including religious scholars and

leaders were fully collaborating with relevant agencies for polio eradication in the country.

During the visit, Ashrafi took round of the Control Room including various departments where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the programme.

On this occasion, Coordinator Dr. Shahzad Baig also accompanied with the Prime Minister's Special Representative.

Being the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Ashrafi reaffirmed full cooperation for complete polio virus eradication from Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Polio Visit Middle East Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meetin ..

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

20 minutes ago
 Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

20 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

20 minutes ago
 Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

20 minutes ago
Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

18 minutes ago
 Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

18 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

18 minutes ago
 PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS sea ..

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

18 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

18 minutes ago
 Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan