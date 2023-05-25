Ashrafi pays tribute to martyrs, calls for justice on 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and the middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood, on Thursday, expressed his heartfelt tribute to the courageous martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for ensuring the security and sovereignty of the nation.

He gave these remarks during the commemoration of 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'.

Emphasizing the unwavering commitment of the Pakistani nation, Ashrafi stated that Pakistan, its defense institutions, and islam were their redlines, underscoring that these principles were non-negotiable.

While reflecting on the tragic events of May 9, a day etched in the history of Pakistan as 'Black Day', he urged the superior judiciary to expedite the trials of individuals involved in the heinous crimes, such as the torching of the Corps Commander House in Lahore, the attack on Radio Pakistan in Peshawar, and the assault on the General Headquarters.

Moreover, Ashrafi advocated for the perpetrators responsible for targeting national security installations to face military courts under the Army Act, as it aligned with the law and the Constitution.

He emphasized the importance of holding the guilty accountable while ensuring the release of the innocent.

He asked the relevant quarters that no hurdles should be placed in the path of justice, as it would strengthen the national security policy for the foreseeable future.

In his talk with APP, Ashrafi likened the attack on Pakistan's sovereignty to the tragic events of 9/11, marking it as the first assault of its kind in the 75-year history of the nation.

He called for all individuals involved, including masterminds, facilitators, culprits, and accomplices, to be brought to justice through all possible means.

To express solidarity with national security institutions, Ulema and Mashaykh observed the following Friday as 'Stability Day' under the umbrella of the Pakistan Ulema Council.

As the nation pays tribute to its martyrs and continues its pursuit of justice, Pakistan stands united in safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and national interests.