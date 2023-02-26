Ashrafi pleads CJP to review the composition of 9-member bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi pleaded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to review the composition of the 9-member bench.

Ashrafi, who is also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the middle East, in an open letter, written to the CJP on Friday said for the past few days, many issues regarding an honourable judge of the Supreme Court had been coming to the fore through the media.

In view of these issues, the honourable court had taken suo moto action regarding the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He said, "It is your right to take suo moto action and no objection is appropriate despite reservations, but the reservations from different quarters may be reviewed." Ashrafi said it was in the CJP's knowledge that according to the principles of Islamic Shariah, a judge influenced by circumstances, and events should not be part of any jury to decide any case morally.

He said the role of the judiciary was very important in the current circumstances of the country and Supreme Court was the last door where justice could be expected. In these circumstances, if the respected judges of the apex court were not trusted and the doubts about them were not resolved, then where the nation would go to seek justice, he questioned.

"For the betterment of country and nation, it is necessary to make decisions based on understanding, prudence and without anger in the current situation," he maintained.

Ashrafi said the major political parties of Pakistan had demanded that a full bench should be constituted in the present case.

He further requested the CJP that during the last few months, the attention of all judiciary was on political cases due to which thousands of prisoners whose bails and releases cases were being affected and their rights as human beings were being usurped.

He said the political cases must be prosecuted, but at the same time, steps should be taken with regard to the people who were in jail or whose cases were pending.

He opined that a specific day or time should be appointed for political cases so that the rights of common people and justice seekers should not be violated.

Ashrafi, besides seeking an apology for any sentence or thing if found inappropriate in the letter, expressed the hope that the CJP would pay attention to his submissions.