Ashrafi Pleads Justice For Slain Arshad Sharif's Family Sans Politicking

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said there should be no politicking on the assassination of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The entire nation was saddened by the brutal murder of the senior journalist, but certain elements were out to the incident controversial for political point-scoring, he said while talking to APP.

Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council chairman, said the application of Arshad Sharif's mother apparently did not address the core issue - justice for the slain journalist.

He hailed the Supreme Court's direction to form a Joint Investigation Team to thoroughly probe the whole incident. There should be fair investigations so that his mother and other family members get justice, he added.

From day one, he said, some elements were bent upon politicizing the issue and maligning the institutionsfor their ulterior motives. The whole nation was unanimous that the culprits must be brought to justice, Ashrafi added.

