UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Pledges To Continue Struggle For Rights Of 5 M Pakistani Expats In Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Ashrafi pledges to continue struggle for rights of 5 m Pakistani expats in Middle East

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharfi Thursday pledged to continue his struggle for the legal rights of 5 million Pakistani expatriates in the Middle East

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharfi Thursday pledged to continue his struggle for the legal rights of 5 million Pakistani expatriates in the Middle East.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said 'Pakistan comes first' was the motive of his life; therefore, he was not scared of any malicious social media campaign against him because he was beyond of all this petty politics presently going on in the country.

He said to be chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council was the most precious position for him as compared to any other portfolio in his life adding he used to serve Pakistani diasporas, fight for their legal rights, provide them protection and resolve their issues in Middle East when he did not have any official designation.

He said he would continue his mission of peace, progress and prosperity with same zeal and zest adding the 'Aman Committees' would be revived across the country under the umbrella of Paigham-e-Pakistan as intersect and interfaith harmony and dialogue were need of the hour.

It would help promote religious harmony and take the country to new heights of glory, he added.

Ashrafi, inviting all the political parties at one platform, said let's have a 'Charter of Pakistan' to defuse the hatred amongst the people and create an environment of tolerance in the society.

He also proposed that we must play a significant role for easing the burgeoning tension in the youth which was totally horrible for a civilized and developed society.

In the end, he clarified that Pakistan Ulema Council was a separate entity and it was its legitimate right to participate in the nation-building initiatives instead of indulging in negative politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Progress Same Middle East All Million

Recent Stories

Rangers arrests two involved in fraud

Rangers arrests two involved in fraud

30 seconds ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami submits call attention notice seek ..

Jamaat-e-Islami submits call attention notice seeking regularization of teachers ..

34 seconds ago
 Murad Ali Shah discusses load shedding issue with ..

Murad Ali Shah discusses load shedding issue with Khurram Dastagir

35 seconds ago
 North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases promp ..

North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases prompt Kim to order lockdown

37 seconds ago
 Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Ma ..

Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Majid Bhurgri Institute

4 minutes ago
 Five marriage halls sealed over violations

Five marriage halls sealed over violations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.