Ashrafi pledges to continue struggle for rights of 5 m Pakistani expats in Middle East

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharfi Thursday pledged to continue his struggle for the legal rights of 5 million Pakistani expatriates in the Middle East.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said 'Pakistan comes first' was the motive of his life; therefore, he was not scared of any malicious social media campaign against him because he was beyond of all this petty politics presently going on in the country.

He said to be chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council was the most precious position for him as compared to any other portfolio in his life adding he used to serve Pakistani diasporas, fight for their legal rights, provide them protection and resolve their issues in Middle East when he did not have any official designation.

He said he would continue his mission of peace, progress and prosperity with same zeal and zest adding the 'Aman Committees' would be revived across the country under the umbrella of Paigham-e-Pakistan as intersect and interfaith harmony and dialogue were need of the hour.

It would help promote religious harmony and take the country to new heights of glory, he added.

Ashrafi, inviting all the political parties at one platform, said let's have a 'Charter of Pakistan' to defuse the hatred amongst the people and create an environment of tolerance in the society.

He also proposed that we must play a significant role for easing the burgeoning tension in the youth which was totally horrible for a civilized and developed society.

In the end, he clarified that Pakistan Ulema Council was a separate entity and it was its legitimate right to participate in the nation-building initiatives instead of indulging in negative politics.