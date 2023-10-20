Open Menu

Ashrafi Re-designated As SRPM On ‘Religious Harmony And Pakistani Diaspora In Middle East & Islamic Countries’

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has been re-designated as the 'Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SRPM) on ‘Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in middle East & Islamic Countries’.

Ashrafi, a prominent religious scholar and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council has been serving as a bridge between the government and religious communities, both nationally and internationally. His re-designation to this crucial role underscores the trust and confidence the government places in his ability to foster relations with Islamic countries and promote religious coexistence within Pakistan.

Ashrafi, known for his deep knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence and his commitment to peaceful coexistence, has played a pivotal role in engaging religious leaders and scholars from various sects and schools of thought. His efforts have led to significant strides in minimizing sectarian tensions and promoting religious tolerance in Pakistan.

Ashrafi as the SRPM actively participated in diplomatic efforts to strengthen Pakistan's ties with Middle Eastern and Islamic countries. He has been a key player in negotiations and dialogues aimed at resolving regional conflicts and promoting a peaceful resolution to ongoing issues.

His re-designation is seen as a testament to his effective diplomacy and mediation skills in the international arena. Ashrafi's extensive network of connections within the Middle East and Islamic world is expected to play a vital role in enhancing Pakistan's standing on the global stage.

The Special Representative's responsibilities include representing Pakistan at international forums and promoting the country's interests within the Islamic bloc. Additionally, he will continue to work on fostering religious harmony within Pakistan and addressing issues related to interfaith relations.

This re-designation has received positive reactions from various quarters, including political leaders, religious scholars, and the international community, who recognize Ashrafi's valuable contributions to promoting peace and harmony.

Ashrafi's unwavering commitment to his role as the Special Representative is anticipated to further strengthen Pakistan's relations with Middle Eastern and Islamic countries and contribute to global peace and religious harmony.

