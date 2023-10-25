Open Menu

Ashrafi Reiterates Pakistan’s Unequivocal Stance On Palestine, Urges Global Intervention

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Ashrafi reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal stance on Palestine, urges global intervention

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal stance on the Palestine issue, making it clear to the international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal stance on the Palestine issue, making it clear to the international community.

He extended his appreciation for the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, who reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Palestinian people, emphasizing that this support would persist through all challenges.

Ashrafi, who also holds the position of Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, highlighted the significance of a recent meeting between General Asim Munir and Palestinian Ambassador Ahmad Jawad Rabei. He underscored that “this meeting serves as a testament to Pakistan's steadfast commitment to its policies on Palestine.”

He firmly stated that the Pakistani government and its armed forces were fully aligned on the issue of Palestine and categorically condemned any acts of terrorism against the Palestinian population.

He emphasized Pakistan's support for an independent Palestinian state, with its capital in Al-Qudus (Jerusalem).

He said General Asim Munir had rightly given the call to the international community to play an active role in compelling Israel to cease its continued atrocities against innocent Palestinian people. He condemned Israeli attacks on the civilian population, particularly on children, women, and hospitals, labelling these actions as war crimes.

In a message to the Palestinian people, Ashrafi assured them of Pakistan's solidarity, stating, "Although we are far away physically, our hearts beat with you."

He expressed optimism that Palestine would soon attain its long-awaited independence, emphasizing that the resilience of the Palestinian people would not be swayed by the current Israeli barbarism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Israel Palestine Jerusalem Independence Middle East Women Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan