Ashrafi reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal stance on Palestine, urges global intervention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal stance on the Palestine issue, making it clear to the international community.

He extended his appreciation for the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, who reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Palestinian people, emphasizing that this support would persist through all challenges.

Ashrafi, who also holds the position of Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, highlighted the significance of a recent meeting between General Asim Munir and Palestinian Ambassador Ahmad Jawad Rabei. He underscored that “this meeting serves as a testament to Pakistan's steadfast commitment to its policies on Palestine.”

He firmly stated that the Pakistani government and its armed forces were fully aligned on the issue of Palestine and categorically condemned any acts of terrorism against the Palestinian population.

He emphasized Pakistan's support for an independent Palestinian state, with its capital in Al-Qudus (Jerusalem).

He said General Asim Munir had rightly given the call to the international community to play an active role in compelling Israel to cease its continued atrocities against innocent Palestinian people. He condemned Israeli attacks on the civilian population, particularly on children, women, and hospitals, labelling these actions as war crimes.

In a message to the Palestinian people, Ashrafi assured them of Pakistan's solidarity, stating, "Although we are far away physically, our hearts beat with you."

He expressed optimism that Palestine would soon attain its long-awaited independence, emphasizing that the resilience of the Palestinian people would not be swayed by the current Israeli barbarism.