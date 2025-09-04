Open Menu

Ashrafi Reiterates Unwavering Support For Palestine At PUC’s ‘Palestine Wants Peace’ Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Ashrafi reiterates unwavering support for Palestine at PUC’s ‘Palestine Wants Peace’ conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) organized a conference titled “Palestine Wants Peace” with participation of senior scholars, ulema, and dignitaries including Chairman PUC Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Allama Arif Wahidi.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the relationship between Pakistan and Palestine was akin to that of body and soul. He expressed hope that the day was near when an independent and sovereign Palestinian state would be established, led by the caravan of unity and solidarity among the Muslim world, said a press release here.

He said that Pakistan’s bond with Palestine was rooted in Masjid Al-Aqsa, while the deep connection with Saudi Arabia stemmed from the Haramain Sharifain – Baitullah and Masjid-e-Nabawi. He stressed that every Muslim’s desire was to offer prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that “the day is not far when we will also perform Nawafil there.”

Ashrafi stated that the unity of the Islamic Ummah would pave the way for Palestine’s freedom. “Our love for Palestine is because of Al-Aqsa, and Allah Almighty has bestowed the honor of serving Haramain Sharifain upon the Saud family, who will continue to serve until Allah wills,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s consistent and strong stance, he said the state, government, and people of Pakistan had always maintained a clear and categorical policy on Palestine. From day one, Pakistan had raised the Palestinian issue on every forum.

He said the issue of Palestine was not limited to Palestinians alone but was a matter for the entire Muslim Ummah, including Pakistan. He strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, calling Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a “global criminal, murderer, occupier, and usurper.”

Ashrafi said Pakistan’s policy was clear: Palestine must be recognized as an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. “The entire world knows this land belongs to Palestinians,” he added. He vowed Pakistan’s continued solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza, condemning Israel’s war crimes against innocent children that had shaken the conscience of the world. APP-rzr-mkz

