Ashrafi rejects US commission report about religious freedom in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Friday rejected placing Pakistan on violators of religious freedom list and invited United States Commission on International Religious Freedom to visit Pakistan and analyze the ground realities that minorities and others are enjoying complete religious freedom here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Friday rejected placing Pakistan on violators of religious freedom list and invited United States Commission on International Religious Freedom to visit Pakistan and analyze the ground realities that minorities and others are enjoying complete religious freedom here.

Talking to media persons, he said the US report has been prepared on the basis of bigotry, biasedness, lack of knowledge and for propaganda purposes which has no link with the reality. The Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan provides complete religious freedom to minorities, others and guarantees their all rights. The enacted blasphemy law has protected various lives in Pakistan and its wrong use has ended in last two years. Ashrafi asked US not to object over Pakistani laws on the basis of assumptions.

Government of Pakistan and Ulema challenge the detractors to highlight the misuse of blasphemy laws. Pakistan will raise the issue with US on government level and will provide facts to the commission.Ashrafi flanked by Allama Sajjad Hussaini, Maulana Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Amanoil Khokhar, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Tahir Aqil Awan, Maulana Abubakar Sabri and representatives of Church of Pakistan, said placing Pakistan in the list of countries violating religious freedom was regrettable and condemnable act.

It has now become quite clear that India and other enemies of Pakistan always try to defame Pakistan by propagating against it. Ulema are unanimous that forceful conversion is not allowed in Islam. The forced conversion cases are being analysed on cases to case basis. Forced marriage is also not allowed in islam, Ashrafi said.

Interfaith Harmony councils best forum for resolving the issues.