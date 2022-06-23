UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Reviews 'Road To Makkah' Facility At Islamabad Airport

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Asharfi on Thursday paid a visit to Islamabad International Airport and reviewed the 'Road to Makkah' facility being provided to the intending pilgrims

Accompanying with Ulema and Mashaikh, he toured the 'Road to Makkah' facility section and witnessed the smooth sailing of Hajj operation.

Ashrafi, expressing satisfaction after having one on one meeting with Saudi team at the airport, thanked the Saudi government in general and Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in particular for the inclusion of Pakistan in such a state-of-the-art project.

He said this initiative was a great opportunity for the pilgrims as their immigration process would be completed here at the Islamabad airport and they would not have any kind of trouble at the Jeddah airport.

Soon after arriving at the Jeddah airport, they would be headed towards their destination along with their luggage, he added.

He expressed the hope that this novel initiative's services would be expanded at other airports of the country in future in a bid to facilitate maximum pilgrims from Pakistan.

He also greeted the intending pilgrims proceeding for Saudi Arabia for offering the most sacred religious obligation.

Talking to pilgrims, he urged to obey the rules and regulations of the host country in letter and spirit and avoid participating in any kind of sectarian or political activities there.

He also urged them to pray for liberation of the innocent people of Kashmir and Palestine besides peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

