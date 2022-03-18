Ashrafi seeks apology to Ramesh for religious harmony

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday apologized to PTI's disgruntled Member of the National Assembly Ramesh Kumar in a bid to create religious harmony in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday apologized to PTI's disgruntled Member of the National Assembly Ramesh Kumar in a bid to create religious harmony in the country.

Taking to twitter, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said nobody had right to use indecent language against anyone despite political differences.

He said Ramesh had better to resign before joining any other party because he had been elected as a member of the parliament on the minority's reserved seat on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He urged the opposition not to politicize the issue and drag towards Hindu-Muslim hatred in the country.