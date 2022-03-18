UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Seeks Apology To Ramesh For Religious Harmony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Ashrafi seeks apology to Ramesh for religious harmony

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday apologized to PTI's disgruntled Member of the National Assembly Ramesh Kumar in a bid to create religious harmony in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday apologized to PTI's disgruntled Member of the National Assembly Ramesh Kumar in a bid to create religious harmony in the country.

Taking to twitter, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said nobody had right to use indecent language against anyone despite political differences.

He said Ramesh had better to resign before joining any other party because he had been elected as a member of the parliament on the minority's reserved seat on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He urged the opposition not to politicize the issue and drag towards Hindu-Muslim hatred in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Minority Parliament Twitter Middle East Opposition

Recent Stories

23 held with contraband in sargodha

23 held with contraband in sargodha

11 seconds ago
 Haleem laments use of public resources of Sindh fo ..

Haleem laments use of public resources of Sindh for horse trading

13 seconds ago
 Water level of Tarbaila Dam remains on 1392

Water level of Tarbaila Dam remains on 1392

14 seconds ago
 Nigerian Defence Minister, Bahrain's Commander Nat ..

Nigerian Defence Minister, Bahrain's Commander National Guard calls on Air Chief ..

3 minutes ago
 16 dead, 1,319 injured in Punjab road accidents

16 dead, 1,319 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 minutes ago
 PM steadfast in his fight, no one can blackmail hi ..

PM steadfast in his fight, no one can blackmail him: Farrukh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>