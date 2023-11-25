Open Menu

Ashrafi Seeks Early Punishment To May 9 Rioters

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ashrafi seeks early punishment to May 9 rioters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Lahore: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said those who betrayed their motherland and harmed it should be hanged at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Addressing an interfaith harmony conference and talking to media on Saturday, he said traitors like Adil Raja and Captain Mehdi had lesser sentences of 14 and 12 years respectively. “It has been many months since May 9 but they are not even allowing military courts or punishing the accused,” he regretted.

He added, “Courts of Pakistan have sentenced traitors like Adil Raja and Captain Mehdi to 14 and 12 years respectively.

We think that these are less punishments for those who betrayed their homeland, soil and religion. They should be hanged at Minar-i-Pakistan. The country that gave them everything, the country that gave them recognition; the traitors should not stay on earth again. Since they were retired soldiers, the army has done it, but my question is to the judiciary and the administration. We all sitting here have seen the devastation in Jinnah House during the events of May 9. It has been many months since then but the perpetrators have not been punished.”

